Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.07.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $170,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,345 shares in the company, valued at $671,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $85,921.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,297.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,746. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 755.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,608,000 after buying an additional 2,260,419 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,283,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,243,000 after buying an additional 1,590,616 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,572,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,812,000 after buying an additional 853,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,524,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

