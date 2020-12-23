VIBE (VIBE) Hits Market Cap of $3.64 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $3.64 million and $114,631.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00047308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00312071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00030721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

