Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Price Up 6%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $11.90. 412,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 928,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Truist upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $14,918,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,320,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,045,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1,007.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 530,302 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $3,408,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $3,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

