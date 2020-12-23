Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) Insider Sells £16,081.02 in Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) insider David Duffy sold 13,074 shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61), for a total value of £16,081.02 ($21,009.96).

David Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, David Duffy sold 1,972 shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total value of £2,681.92 ($3,503.95).

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 128.30 ($1.68) on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 46.10 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 100.83. The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.39.

VMUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 146.20 ($1.91).

About Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L)

Virgin Money UK PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services for retail and business customers in the United Kingdom. It provides its services under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands through retail branches, lounges, business banking centers, direct and online channels, and brokers.

