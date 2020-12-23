Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director Purchases $17,970.00 in Stock

Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director William Pridgen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $17,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 727,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,760.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VIRI opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Virios Therapeutics, LLC has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $16.71.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, LLC, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

