Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Trading 6.6% Higher

Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI) shares traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $9.49. 1,619,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,319,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

About Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics, LLC, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

