Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ PHIO opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $15.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 10.33. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $13.61.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.