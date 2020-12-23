Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 26,594 Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 26,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Separately, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Aemetis alerts:

AMTX stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $69.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.08.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.