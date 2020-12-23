Virtu Financial LLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CKPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 31.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,069,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 738,880 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 106.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 99,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 78,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 56.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 63.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 35,261 shares during the period. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CKPT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ CKPT opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $181.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.65. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,032.05% and a negative return on equity of 100.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

