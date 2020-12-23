Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 55,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UONEK opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.78. Urban One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.91 million during the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

