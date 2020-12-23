Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 21.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,330,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 412,845 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth about $1,236,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 229,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 172,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIO opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $219.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.85.

In other Mustang Bio news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

