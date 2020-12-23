Virtu Financial LLC Sells 19,268 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,712 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,268 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAND. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 377.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAND shares. TheStreet cut Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

