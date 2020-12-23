Virtu Financial LLC Takes $70,000 Position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 1,282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 29.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. 49.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $175.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

