Vitae Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.08 or 0.00030664 BTC on exchanges. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $137.94 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vitae has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001408 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002084 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.