VITE (VITE) Price Tops $0.0150

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One VITE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00110793 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000180 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,006,090,834 coins and its circulating supply is 473,519,723 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VITE

VITE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

