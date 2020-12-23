Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VCRA. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.16 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $461,189.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,131 shares of company stock worth $2,293,674. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 34.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

