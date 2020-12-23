Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 43,904 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 419.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,904 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 397.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

ADVM opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADVM shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

