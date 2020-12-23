Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,516 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Clearwater Paper worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLW. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 333,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 88,698 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 135,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 105,498 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 819.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 85,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $282,654.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLW opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.26. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearwater Paper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.