Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 54,324 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of BrightSphere Investment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSIG stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $19.78.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

