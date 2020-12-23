Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $629,000 Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 79.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,834 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after buying an additional 965,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 536,775 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,715.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 294,539 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,155,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Boot Barn by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 365,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 185,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.43. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.04.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

