Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 18.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth $147,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 54.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

In related news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $455,550.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 3,416 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $341,326.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,733 shares of company stock worth $1,049,324. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

JBT stock opened at $117.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.11. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $129.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $419.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

