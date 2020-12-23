Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Knoll worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Knoll by 1.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Knoll by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Knoll by 19.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNL opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39. Knoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.53 million, a P/E ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

