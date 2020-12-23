Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 110.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 42,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.