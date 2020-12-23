voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Shares Up 6.9%

voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.16. 125,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 31,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $58.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 67.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.03%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in voxeljet stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,514 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of voxeljet at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

