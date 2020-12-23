Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $170.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) received a $170.00 target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WMT. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.71.

WMT stock opened at $144.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $407.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.69. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 917,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $133,835,126.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,351,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,560,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,197,085 shares of company stock worth $909,035,802 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 50.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 9.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,423,421 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,277,000 after purchasing an additional 209,933 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 55.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 66.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 173,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

