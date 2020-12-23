Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Buy

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, LiveTradingNews reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WMT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock opened at $144.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.69. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $407.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,197,085 shares of company stock valued at $909,035,802. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Walmart by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.