Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of WASH opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $54.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $748.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 39,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

