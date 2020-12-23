Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DiaSorin (DSRLF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS: DSRLF) recently:

12/10/2020 – DiaSorin had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas.

12/10/2020 – DiaSorin had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas.

12/10/2020 – DiaSorin was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2020 – DiaSorin is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – DiaSorin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “

10/30/2020 – DiaSorin had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

DSRLF opened at $201.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.90. DiaSorin S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $114.50 and a 52-week high of $232.00.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.