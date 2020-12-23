Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kelly Services (KELYA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA):

12/18/2020 – Kelly Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Kelly Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/12/2020 – Kelly Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Kelly Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/27/2020 – Kelly Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2020 – Kelly Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/11/2020 – Kelly Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. "

11/9/2020 – Kelly Services had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Kelly Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $782.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 115.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

