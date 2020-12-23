Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PVI opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92.

