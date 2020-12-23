Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 1,012 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $557,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05.

