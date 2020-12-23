Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,192 Shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The First Bancorp were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNLC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 941.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 384.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 52.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNLC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of The First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

FNLC opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.61.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

The First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

