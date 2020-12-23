Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 557 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of Century Bancorp worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 278.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 29,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $97,558.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 848,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,613,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,492.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 848,976 shares in the company, valued at $60,472,560.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $471,639. Corporate insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNBKA shares. TheStreet upgraded Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Century Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of Century Bancorp stock opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $93.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $435.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.95.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

