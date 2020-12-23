Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.05% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 41.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.33. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTAI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.