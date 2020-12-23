WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at KeyCorp

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. ValuEngine raised WESCO International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on WESCO International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.55.

NYSE:WCC opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 53.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after buying an additional 165,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WESCO International by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the second quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 17.6% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 213,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,897 shares during the last quarter.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

