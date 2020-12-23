Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.00

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and traded as high as $13.48. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 134,204 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIA. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 14.4% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 7,775,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,559,000 after purchasing an additional 981,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 48.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 176,850 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 104.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

