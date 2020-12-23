Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Shares Gap Down to $3.40

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 5 shares.

WMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $203.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 492.20, a current ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 184.72%. Analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 8.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 26.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 794,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,686,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 300,432 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 223.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

