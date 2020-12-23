Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.43.

Shares of WDC opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

