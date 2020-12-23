Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.