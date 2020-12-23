Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,410 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,892 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 31,447 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. HSBC cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

