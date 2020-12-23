Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 38.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $156.38 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $167.27. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.12.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.38.

In related news, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

