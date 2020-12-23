Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $185,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 808.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Kipp Deveer bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $1,048,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,590. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

