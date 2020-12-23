Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $198,000 in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 90,685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,352,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 279,381 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 110.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 325,070 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,922,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.0% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 423,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 61,685 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

SKT opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.83 million, a P/E ratio of 146.59 and a beta of 1.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

