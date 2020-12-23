Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 104.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nomura raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

CHU opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. China Unicom has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

