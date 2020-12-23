Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $199.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Whirlpool have been witnessing an uptrend year to date on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in third-quarter 2020. It reported earnings beat for the ninth straight quarter in third quarter. Moreover, earnings and sales improved year over year. Earnings growth was backed by exceptional execution of go-to-market and cost takeout endeavors. Growth in Latin America and EMEA aided sales. It is also poised to gain from strong demand for home appliances and kitchen products. Management revised its sales view and reinstated earnings per share guidance for 2020. It is likely to generate more than $500 million of net cost takeout through its COVID-19 response plan. However, results were partly negated by sales declines in North America and Asia. Operating margin decline in Asia partly offset the company’s overall EBIT margin.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

WHR stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.74. The stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,862. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $207.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.39.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,368. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,852,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,584,000 after buying an additional 1,522,984 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,065,000 after purchasing an additional 486,408 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $19,477,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $18,143,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

