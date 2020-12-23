Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Whole Earth Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now forecasts that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.43. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

