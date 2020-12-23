Wireless Xcessories Group (OTCMKTS:WIRX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Wireless Xcessories Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIRX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Wireless Xcessories Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 47,411 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About Wireless Xcessories Group (OTCMKTS:WIRX)

Wireless Xcessories Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes accessories for cellular phones primarily in the United States. It offers batteries; and hands free devices, and car and travel chargers, as well as various carrying cases. The company sells its products to dealers and distributors through an in-house sales force, as well as through its Website, wirexgroup.com.

