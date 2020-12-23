WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Trading 0% Higher

WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) shares traded up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $36.15. 38,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 77,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund by 1,357.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund by 4,739.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $716,000.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.