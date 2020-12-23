WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Shares Down 0.4%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.24 and last traded at $27.29. Approximately 6,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 22,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGRE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 122.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 19.9% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 31.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.