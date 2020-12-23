Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) (CVE:WLF) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) (CVE:WLF) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.29. Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 289,499 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) from C$0.40 to C$0.45 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$38.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00.

Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) Company Profile (CVE:WLF)

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for base metal deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6,871 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine, the United States.

